BRIDGTON — A car dealer and his wife were hurt Wednesday morning when they were attacked at their house on Innisfree Lane, according to police.

Robert and Margaret MacDonald, both 77, were assaulted inside their home on Long Lake, Bridgton and Maine State police said.

Police said the couple were taken to Bridgton Hospital with serious head injuries. Margaret MacDonald was later taken by a LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Bridgton police responded to a 911 call from the home just after 8 a.m., investigators said. When they arrived, they took Michael Holden, 37, of Bridgton into custody.

Holden lives with his grandfather about a mile from the MacDonalds’ home, police said.

Holden was taken to the police station for questioning, arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail, officers said. He was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault, burglary and possessing a scheduled drug.

Investigators later Wednesday said the MacDonalds did not know Holden and officers were still trying to determine what motivated the attack.

Robert MacDonald is co-owner of MacDonald Motors in Bridgton and North Conway, New Hampshire.

