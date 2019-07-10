As a public service, here is what steady Fox News viewers aren’t hearing about the president, or, at least, hearing in abbreviated, glossed-over form:

Some 10,800 times, Trump has lied or misrepresented things, according to a Washington Post fact-checker, including blaming Obama for taking children from asylum seekers at the border.

More than 1,000 former federal prosecutors, both Democratic and Republican, attest that Trump would be indicted for “multiple felony charges,” including criminal obstruction, if he weren’t president.

“Thank God for Trump…we love him,” said David Duke, former head of the KKK. Hate crimes are up significantly since 2016. Coincidence?

Trump skipped a ceremony to honor fallen American World War I veterans in France because it was raining.

He said “I don’t believe” his administration’s multi-agency report about the severe threat of climate change.

Trump yukked it up publicly with Vladimir Putin over findings — again by his own administration, in this case, intelligence agencies — that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

We are headed for multi-trillion dollar deficits — anathema to Republicans not that long ago.

Researchers at the University of Mississippi and the University of Maryland found that Republicans loyal to Trump are driven by a “dislike — often crossing over into hatred — of constituencies associated with the Democratic Party: African-Americans, Hispanics, Muslim-Americans, and the LGBTQ community,” writes columnist Thomas B. Edsall.

Trump whines that his critics and the press have treated him worse than any other American president — four of whom were assassinated.

There’s more, much more.

Dave Griffiths, Mechanic Falls

