OXFORD — Pastor Lloyd Waterhouse of Grace Fellowship Church invites area children to a fun filled Vacation Bible School. The theme will be “Roar, Life is Wild. God is Good.” Vacation Bible School will take place at the Grace Fellowship Church on Poplar Street (off Aspen Avenue) in Oxford. It will run Monday through Friday, July 15th to July 19th, from 9:00 a.m. to noon each day. It will be a great week of experiences and fun for children 3 to 14. Parents are more than welcome to come stay with their children during Bible School hours, if they chose.

“We have a great crew of people excited to make this a special week of fun and learning for the kids,” said Bible School Director, Jo Bradeen. “They are planning to make God’s Word come alive in ways the kids can understand. They will enjoy Bible lessons, KidVid Theater, snacks, games, crafts, and music. They will meet characters such as, Mack, Hooper, Marge, Zion, and Savanna. “I know the kids will have a great time learning that God is good all the time,” Bradeen states.

There will be a closing program on Friday, July 19th, at 6:30 p.m. at the church. Parents and friends can hear the children sing, see a video review of the week, share their experiences, and get their certificates. Refreshments will follow the program.

For further information, questions, to request a Registration Form or to arrange for a ride, please call Jo Bradeen, Bible School Director, at 784-7224 or 754-0909.

