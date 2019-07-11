NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library is once again hosting a cookbook discussion on Tuesday, July 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with recipes Earth to Table Every Day: Cooking with Good Ingredients Through the Seasons by Jeff Crump.

Discussion will be about the book and its recipes. Attendees must bring a dish to participate and may bring containers to take home samples. The cookbook will be available at the information desk to browse and make free copies of the recipes. To register or if you have a question please call the library at 743-5309 ext.1. Contact: Katherine Morgan.

