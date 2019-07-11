GREENWOOD — Oxford County deputies are seeking a male reported to be walking by Alder River on Main Street with his pants down.
As of 1:35 p.m., a deputy was seeking the subject. According to Deputy Chief James Urquhart, the complainant who made the call took pictures and videos of the man.
This story will be updated.
