Multiple gravestones at Riverside Cemetery off Maple Street in Paris are broken and in disrepair, but though the land is owned by Riverside Cemetery Association, Town Clerk Elizabeth Knox said the town is responsible for maintaining veterans’ stones and old grave markers. Repairs will begin in late summer or early fall, she said.