PARIS — On Friday, July 19, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. is the Fairy and Gnome Dance Party. $5 per person includes crafts, music and dancing, photo booth, games, an illuminated fairy village and light snacks.

On Saturday, July 20th, from 8 to 10 p.m., enjoy the party with music by the Dawson Hill Trio, food, adult beverages and an illuminated evening stroll through the garden with your friends and family. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Create memories of good times with your friends and family. Don’t miss out on these special evening events in the Mclaughlin barn.

If you have questions or would like to RSVP, please email [email protected] or call 207-743-8820.

filed under: