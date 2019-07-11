AUBURN — The featured artist for July in the Gritty’s Art and Ale window is Michael Everett, an Auburn-based oil painter whose primary focus is landscape, including close-to-home and northern Maine.
For his display at Gritty’s he has chosen an assortment of far-flung Maine scenes, painted realistically from observation.
Everett is a member of Union of Maine Visual Artists and of the Western Maine Art Group in Norway. His work may be seen at www.michaeleverett-artist.com.
To show work or purchase work, email [email protected]
