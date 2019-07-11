BETHEL — At their July 1 meeting, selectmen unanimously approved putting a memorial bench on the Bethel common in memory of Hailey Steward, who lost her battle to cancer in September 2017 at age 10.

Steward’s mother, Tabitha, said that the bench will be on the right side of the common about halfway down and that it will be close to the gazebo and water fountain.

“With the Go Gold event and with that being Hailey’s favorite place we felt it was the best place for it to be,” Tabaitha said.

Tabaitha also said that she expects the bench to be ready on Sept. 23, which will be the second anniversary of Hailey’s passing.

The bench will be granite and their will be butterflies and a picture of Hailey on the bench.

Other business

Selectmen unanimously approved a bid of $191,231,094 from Professional Vehicles for a new ambulance for Bethel Rescue. The bid was $11,000 cheaper than the next lowest bid.

The meeting was the first for Michele Varuolo Cole, who was elected selectman on June 11.

Selectman Andy Whitney was absent.

