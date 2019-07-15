To the Editor:

On Saturday, August 3, the Bethel Outing Club will be coordinating the Kids’ Triathlon at Angevine Park. Although we will be setting up the course early in the morning, the triathlon will begin at 11:00 a.m. which is when there may be traffic delays due to athletes on the North Road. Be aware there will be traffic cones and barricades in the road from 7:30 a.m. until we break down the course after the event sometime around noon. There will be athletes biking on the road on both sides as they travel from Angevine Park to MESYS and back to the park and running on the North Road to Daisy Bryant Road and back to Angevine Park.

Please be careful when traveling on the North Road on Saturday, Aug. 3, and thank you for supporting our young athletes with your encouragement and caution while they are participating in the event. A special thank you to the residents on Daisy Bryant Road for their support of this event and for allowing us to use their private road to keep athletes safe during the run portion of the event. We are grateful.

If you enjoy seeing youth being active outside, come to the park and cheer them on in the event. Hope to see you there. Any questions feel free to contact me at 207-318-4217.

Becky Secrest

Ann Speth

Bethel Outing Club

