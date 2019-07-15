Luncheon

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

Car wash/bottle drive

BETHEL – The volunteers of the Bethel Emergency Ambulance Rescue Service (BEARS) are planning a car wash and bottle drive on Sunday, July 21, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the school bus garage in Bethel. This is a fundraiser with the money raised used for things like purchasing equipment that the municipal budget doesn’t cover, supporting the local Christmas for Kids program, assisting a graduating high school senior with college expenses and paying for training and team building activities for the emergency response team. Any donation or support will be appreciated.

