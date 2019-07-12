BRUNSWICK — As many as 30 to 40 migrants who recently arrived in Portland may be coming to stay in Brunswick after a local developer with Brunswick Landing Ventures offered up to three months of rent-free assistance at Brunswick’s Captain’s Way housing development.

The logistics, exactly how many people are coming, when they will arrive and what services they will be eligible for, are still up in the air, according to Town Manager John Eldridge. Both the town and the school department are trying to get everything in place for when they arrive. The town expects some families will start to arrive in August.

In June, more than 100 asylum seekers from African countries entered Portland within a matter of days, and city officials rapidly readied themselves for up to 250 more, setting up an emergency operations center and gathering cots, linens, food, health-care providers and translators.

The Portland Press Herald reported that the city needed help to deal with the influx of asylum seekers, most of whom are “fleeing violence and persecution in the sub-Saharan countries of Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

Glenn Cummings, president of the University of Southern Maine, offered to open a roughly 200-bed dormitory in Gorham through Aug. 7, and city councilors directed officials to used the Portland Expo as a temporary shelter.

“We are in a very critical emergency situation,” Portland City Manager Jon Jennings told the Press Herald.

Asylum seekers are prohibited from working until at least six months after filing their asylum applications. Many end up sleeping in homeless shelters and relying on public assistance. Portland has its own immigrant relief fund, but Brunswick’s general assistance fund operates under mandates set by the state, which means that many of the families won’t initially be eligible for general assistance, Eldridge said.

“There are lots of people wanting to help,” he said, and securing housing through Brunswick Landing Venture, owned by Chris Rhoades, is a major step forward.

“As everybody knows, being housed in the Expo isn’t exactly housing,” Eldridge said.

Meanwhile, the school department is also trying to mobilize, figuring out how to best offer services like English language assistance to the families and determine if they might qualify for federal funds under the McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act, according to Superintendent Paul Perzanoski. Last year, there were 34 students in the district receiving English language learning services, and while Brunswick’s immigrant population is small compared to Portland’s, “they’re here and we do offer services,” he said.

Perzanoski and Eldridge are working with Assistant Superintendent Shawn Lambert and Assistant Town Manager Ryan Leighton to develop a plan and a task force of three school board members and three town councilors to start the planning process.

“There are a lot of different players,” he said, “everything is very new.”

People are already reaching out to try to help, with offers coming from all different avenues, he said. In the meantime, they are trying to determine “what the expectations are and what we can do.”

Anyone looking to offer assistance can call the Town of Brunswick at (207) 725- 6659.

[email protected]

