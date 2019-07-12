MECHANIC FALLS — The Sun Journal asked residents Thursday to weigh in on the growing controversy over the recent removal of Town Manager Zakk Maher.

Maher, of Poland, had served 10 months of his four-year contract when he was removed by the Town Council on June 17.

The following week, the council took up the dismissal again to conform with the town charter that requires the council to issue a preliminary resolution 30 days before Maher c an be removed from his job. The charter also gives Maher an opportunity to request a public hearing after that 30-day period before final dismissal action can be taken.

“Everybody is supportive of new things coming, but so sad for things to have gone so far.” — Sheila Fennessy

« Previous

filed under: