“Bad publicity for the town. My confidence is shaken in the council. Too much stupidity.” — Leona Crooker

MECHANIC FALLS — The Sun Journal asked residents Thursday to weigh in on the growing controversy over the recent removal of Town Manager Zakk Maher.

Maher, of Poland, had served 10 months of his four-year contract when he was removed by the Town Council on June 17.

The following week, the council took up the dismissal again to conform with the town charter that requires the council to issue a preliminary resolution 30 days before Maher c an be removed from his job. The charter also gives Maher an opportunity to request a public hearing after that 30-day period before final dismissal action can be taken.

“Everybody is supportive of new things coming, but so sad for things to have gone so far.” — Sheila Fennessy

“People shouldn’t be taken out of a position unless there is definite reason. Don’t they have contracts and terms? Sounds like a big cover-up like we can do what we want.” — Scott Fennessy

“This seems to be unifying the community that we’re not divided. The lack of transparency, the lack of respect, the downright disregard for our town charter, town protocol and the fact that the town was heading in the right direction.” — Jennifer Oliver

“They should have given him a chance, only there 10 months. Unfair to walk him out, take his keys, no explanation, at least we didn’t get one.” — Sharon Webster

“We haven’t got information to judge or to go by. We’re like in limbo. First time I have seen something like this, a community that has no idea what’s gong on in the town office inside.” — Karen Miller

