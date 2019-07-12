A firefighter stands next to a mobile home at 237 Oak Hill Road in Wales after flames destroyed three nearby outbuildings Thursday. No one was hurt. Wales Fire Department photo

WALES – Firefighters from Wales and Sabattus saved a home Thursday afternoon when three outbuildings caught fire at 237 Oak Hill Road.

Flames destroyed three outbuildings at 237 Oak Hill Road in Wales on Thursday, but firefighters saved a nearby mobile home. No on was injured. Wales Fire Department photo

Wales fire officials said crews aggressively attacked the flames to keep them from the mobile home nearby. No one was hurt and other than melted siding, the home was spared.

Fire officials said the man who lives on the property had been grinding skis off the bottom of an ice shack at about 2:30 p.m. when sparks caused a fire in a corner of the shack. The tenant doused the flames with water and left the property, fire officials said.

While the tenant was away, a neighbor spotted smoke and ran over. When he arrived, officials said, he saw the ice shack ablaze and the flames spread to a detached garage and shed.

The three outbuildings were considered a total loss.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
fire, wales maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles