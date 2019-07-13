BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin International Music Festival brings free outreach concerts to unconventional performance spaces such as resorts, churches, care centers and museums throughout the midcoast region. In addition to seven concerts throughout the fourth week at the 2019 festival, the Horszowski Trio visits Maine to present a concert and masterclass.

The schedule for the week of July 15 is as follows:

Monday, July 15: Horszowski Trio Masterclass at 11 a.m., Studzinski Recital Hall. Free. Masterclasses give the audience a first-hand look into the teaching and learning process that goes into creating music. Honing technical craft, understanding the nuances of musical language and finding personal meaning in music are part of a great masterclass.

Monday, July 15: Sunnybrook Community Concert at 2 p.m., Sunnybrook. Free. The community concert series offers students the opportunity to engage with various audiences in nontraditional venues. Sunnybrook, in Brunswick is located off Route 1 and offers assisted living.

Monday, July 15: Horszowski Trio at 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall. Tickets: $45. Formed in 2011, the Horszowski Trio – named for the legendary Curtis pedagogue who taught pianist Rieko Aizawa – have been hailed as “the most compelling American group to come on the scene” by The New Yorker. They’ve assembled a sweeping program, juxtaposing Haydn’s exuberant “Hungarian Rondo” with the mournful austerity of Shostakovich’s opening cello solo. Joy and heartbreak are combined in Fauré’s early chamber work, building up to end the concert with a triumphal climax.

Tuesday, July 16: Highlands Community Concert at 2 p.m., The Highlands. Free.

Tuesday, July 16: Young Artists Performance from 7 to 10 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall. Free. Each year after a competitive admissions process, the Bowdoin Music Festival selects 270 exceptional young musicians from more than 15 countries and 30 states to spend a summer in Maine and train with faculty from prominent conservatories. 6,500 young musicians have trained since 1964 and many of these alumni now have illustrious careers as soloists or with leading orchestras and ensembles.

Wednesday, July 17: Clarke, Barber, Stravinsky at 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall. Tickets: $45. Music made for Maine: it was on a quiet summer’s day in 1955, in the seaside town of Blue Hill north of Bowdoin, that Barber decided to compose his “Summer Music” for wind quintet. “The Rite of Spring” has a more tumultuous history: and it was in this four-hands arrangement – brought to life this evening by Soyeon Kate Lee and Ran Dank – that Stravinsky first read through the work in 1912, with none other than Claude Debussy as his duet partner.

Thursday, July 18: Music at the Museum at 11 a.m., Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Free. In collaboration with the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, the festival will present artists in the museum’s gallery spaces this summer. Reservations required.

Thursday, July 18: Meet the Composer: Russell Pinkston at 1 p.m., Gibson Hall 101. Free. An opportunity to learn about and experience the creative process of a living composer. The distinguished artists will discuss aspects of their music and inspirations, then accept questions from the audience.

Thursday, July 18: Ocean View Community Concert at 2 p.m., Ocean View. Free. The community concert series offers students the opportunity to engage with various audiences in nontraditional venues. The concert is open to Ocean View residents.

Thursday, July 18: Young Artists Performance from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall. Free. Performances by festival students.

Friday, July 19: Thornton Hall Community Concert at 10:30 a.m., Thornton Hall. Free. The community concert series offers students the opportunity to engage with various audiences in nontraditional venues.

Friday, July 19: Beethoven, Bermel, Brahms at 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall. Tickets: $45. Derek Bermel’s “Tied Shifts” emerged from a month making and learning music alongside Bulgarian folk clarinetist Nikola Iliev. The title refers to the complex interplay of metre, rhythm and stress that characterizes the Thracian style – and which, to the uninitiated listener, produces the effect of a music in constant flux. Framing Bermel’s work are two Viennese classics, composed at opposite ends of the 19th century.

Saturday, July 20: Bailey Island Community Church at 2 p.m., Bailey Island Community Church. Free. The community concert series offers students the opportunity to engage with various audiences in nontraditional venues.

Sunday, July 21: Young Artists Performance from 1 to 5 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall. Free. Performances by festival students.

Sunday, July 21: Sebasco Harbor Resort Community Concert from 8 to 9 p.m., Sebasco Estates. Free. The community concert series offers students the opportunity to engage with various audiences in nontraditional venues.

Tickets may be ordered at the box office at 181 Park Row, over the phone at 207­-373­1400, online, or purchased at the door the night of the concert. For a complete schedule of festival events, ticket information and to sign up for emailed program updates, visit bowdoinfestival.org.

