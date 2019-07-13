AUBURN – Bea Lowell, 92 of Newry, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Schooner Estates in Auburn.

Bea was born in Bethel, Sept. 19, 1926, the daughter of A. Daniel and Iola Chandler Forbes. She attended schools in the Bethel area and graduated from Gould Academy in 1944. She then attended Bliss College in Lewiston. On Feb. 5, 1947 she married Frank A. Lowell Sr. of Buckfield. Soon thereafter they made their home in Bethel where they raised four children. In 1972 they moved to the Branch Road in Newry, where she lived for over 40 years.

Bea was a homemaker most of her life, cooking, cleaning, sewing and knitting. She could make a chocolate cream pie like no other! Bea belonged to the Newry Mothers Club and was a member of the local bowling team for many years.

In the 1980s Bea and Frank started traveling the United States and to Alaska for the summers. She spent over twenty summers in Alaska where she and Frank made many friends. Friends from the Bethel area would visit them there along with the many new friends they made in their travels throughout the United States traveling in their RV.

Bea is survived by three sons, David and his companion, Maria Noble Brown, Robert and his wife, Laura, Frank Jr. and his companion, Nathalie Berry, all of Newry; seven grandchildren, Cathy Anderson and husband, Kurt of Mt Tabor, Vt., Marie Silfer and her husband, Matt of Lincoln, Neb., Heather Easterlin and her husband, Lance of Newry, Danny Lowell of West Paris, James Lowell and his fiancé, Jacey Hodan of Richland Hills, Texas, Vicki Lowell and her companion, Josh Farrington of Andover, and Eric Lowell of Monroe. Bea also had three great-grandchildren. Brayden Easterlin and Molly Bea and Miles Silfer; her best friend, Arlene Lowell of Bethel also survives her.

In addition to her parents, Bea was predeceased by her husband, Frank A. Lowell Sr. on Feb. 9, 2012; and a daughter, Mary Ennis in October 2013.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Schooner Estates and their Memory Care Unit for the love and care they gave Bea over the last few years.

A family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Powers Cemetery in Newry.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 37 Vernon St., Bethel. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

