None of the area’s best male amateur golfers won the Maine State Golf Association Amateur championship last week at the Portland Country Club, but eight of them made the cut in the 100th anniversary of the state’s oldest running golf tournament.

For the eight area contestants, making the cut means they are automatically qualified for the 2020 state amateur.

Among those eight, six were from Martindale, which obviously had a good showing in the Amateur. Martindale seems to attract and develop good amateur golfers, which is a tribute to director of golf Nick Glicos and his staff.

The best score posted among those eight was by Will Kannegieser of Martindale (75-69-73—217), which earned him eighth place. Kannegieser, who lives in Minot, plays on the Williams College golf team.

After Kannegieser it went: Jeff Cole, Martindale, 73-72-77—222, tie for 11th; Brian J. Bilodeau, Martindale, 73-70-80—223 and Craig Chapman, Martindale, 75-75-73—223, both tied for 14th; Ashley Fifield, Martindale, 75-70-79—224, 18th; Joe Baker Martindale, 74-78-74—226, tied for 21st; Timothy Doyle, Turner Highlands, 76-72-84—232, tied for 33rd; and Sokha Meas, Spring Meadows, 73-79-84—236, 39th.

Winning the crown was Cole Anderson of Samoset, as he recorded sub-par rounds each day (65-69-67—201), which was 9-under and eight strokes ahead of the field.

Kellen Adickes of Samoset Resort, the 12-year-old who qualified at Poland Spring with a 76, scored 86-86—172, which was not even close to making the cut. But the youngster did have his day by qualifying, and that is unheard of for a boy his age.

*****

Maine juniors made a strong showing at the New England Women’s Golf Association Championship on July 8-10 at GreatHorse Golf Club in Hampden, Massachusetts.

Jordan LaPlume of Dunegrass carded 75-78-78—231, which tied her for 10th overall, but gave her the best junior score among seven in the field. Rachel Smith of Val Halla had 88-86-84—258 for 21st overall and second among juniors. Mia Hornberger of Turner Highlands finished 84-88-91—263 for a 22nd-place tie and fourth in the junior division.

*****

This week’s Maine State Golf Association schedule begins with a July 15 U.S. Amateur Qualifier at The Ledges. The same day Point Sebago is host to a Senior Tour event.

The Junior Tour has a July 18 tournament at Bath. The Weekend Tour is July 19-20 at Riverside.

On the women’s side, there are July 16 gross and net events at Sanford and Jato Highlands.

*****

During the week, this writer was reminded of a great but fictitious golf story told from days of yore.

Two men were playing a match for their club championship and they were all square after 17 holes. The first golfer hit his drive straight down the middle of the 18th fairway, while the second pushed his ball into the woods. Just as search time was about to expire, the second player hollers that he has found his ball.

He proceeded to hit an incredible shot out of the woods onto the green and is able to tap it in the cup for a birdie, while the first golfer knocked his shot onto the green and two-putted for a par.

So, the match was over and they shook hands. Then separately, they walked with their caddies. On the way, the first man said to his caddie: “He really did not find his ball,” to which the caddie replies: “And you know this how?”

“Because it’s in my pocket,” he said.

All of which proves why you never should cheat in golf. It will come back to haunt you.

Bill Kennedy, a retired New Jersey golf writer and editor, now residing on Thompson Lake in Otisfield, is in his seventh season as Sun Journal golf columnist.

