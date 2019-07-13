AUBURN — AEA earned the Auburn Suburban Little League Minors Division baseball championship by outlasting Giffords 14-13 at Jamie Benson Field on Saturday.

The game was high-scoring and back-and-forth from the start. Second-seeded AEA scoring five runs in the top of the first and top-seeded Giffords responding with six runs in the bottom of the first.

Giffords added five more runs to take an 11-5 lead, but AEA fought back with one run in the third and five in the fourth to tie the game at 11-11. Giffords, though, plated a pair of runs regain the lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Trailing 13-11 in the sixth inning, AEA’s Cameron Hughes tied the game with a two-run double, and later in the frame he scored the go-ahead run on an overthrow to third base, making it 14-13.

Giffords wasn’t done. In the bottom of the sixth, it had a runner reach third with one out. AEA reliever Josh Hill struck out one batter for the second out, but the ball squirted away from the catcher and the Giffords runner sprinted for home. But AEA’s Max Nelson quickly grabbed the passed ball and tagged out the runner to seal the victory.

