LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen are scheduled to hold a special town meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Office to address two budget articles that failed at the polls in June.

The meeting is to be followed by a dangerous-building hearing on a fire-damaged house at 100 Main St.

Selectmen in their capacity as sewer trustees are also expected to set the sewer rates.

The board reduced the original town administration budget in June by $2,210, bringing it to $328,468. The proposal reflects a change from a part-time to a full-time treasurer.

Residents will also consider the original $39,153 budget for elected officials. The board made no changes to the amount in the article that failed by two votes in June. The amount is the same as last year.

Following the special town meeting, selectmen plan to hold a hearing to discuss a Main Street building destroyed June 12, 2018, in a fatal fire.

The building is “alleged to be a nuisance and dangerous building,” according to the public hearing notice.

A person who was on the first floor of the house died in the fire, and two boys jumped to safety from the third floor. Both boys received injuries

Town Manager Stephen Gould previously said he had exhausted all avenues to try and reach the house’s owner, Percy J. Tassie, who lived in Rhode Island at the time of the fire.

In another matter, sewer trustees are expected to increase sewer rates by 15%.

Ihe current base rate of $65 per quarter, plus about 6.2 cents per cubic foot of water used, would increase to a base rate of about $75 and the cost per cubic foot to 7.1 cents per quarter for one unit, according to Gould. One unit includes an apartment or house.

Water consumption is based on meter readings provided by the Water District.

