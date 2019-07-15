JAY — A lineup of fun activities and competitions are planned Saturday for the second annual HollandStrong Summer Fest at Spruce Mountain Elementary School on Tiger Drive.

The festival is held in memory of Michael Holland, 25, of Wilton, one of 33 crew members who died aboard the SS El Faro cargo ship that sank in the Bahamas on Oct. 1, 2015, during Hurricane Joaquin. His family formed the HollandStrong Community Foundation in his memory.

The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but registration for the 5K race will begin at 7 a.m. at the Snack Shack behind Spruce Mountain High School. The race will start at 8 a.m. on the track behind high school.

Proceeds from the festival will go to the foundation, the cost of improving the Spruce Mountain athletic fields and the first phase of replacing tennis courts next to the elementary school.

Holland’s mother, Deb Roberts, of Wilton, hoping to generate conversation with community members who may have an interest in helping with donated labor or who have connections to get materials at cost.

A car show will be held in response to people’s suggestions. Registration begins at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the elementary school. Judging by the public begins at 10 a.m. and closes at 1:30 p.m., with awards presented at 2 p.m.

There is a $20 entry fee per vehicle. First- and second-place awards will be given per class and there will be a people’s choice award.

Classes for vehicles are: Pre-World War II stock; 1950s t0 1960s; 1970s to 1980s, 1990s to 2,000s; muscle; motorcycles; two- and four-wheel drive trucks; street rods; 1960s muscle; and special interest.

The trucks are in memory of Michael Holland.

A cornhole tournament will be held at 10 a.m. and a horseshoe tournament at 1 p.m.

There will be a DJ, a Texas-style barbecue from noon to 2 p.m. by Longhorn Legend BBQ of Turner.

There will be a raffle of donated prizes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roberts said. The winners will be drawn at 1:30 p.m.

