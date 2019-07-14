RUMFORD — Autumn Sacquet and John O’Leary announce their engagement. They have known each other for the past four years.
The future bride is the daughter of Matthew and Tanya Hubert of Canton.
The future groom is the son of the late John O’Leary Sr. and Pauline O’Leary.
They are both employed at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton.
The wedding will be held at Mountain View Campground in September.
