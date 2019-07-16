MINOT — The Minot Historical Society is sponsoring a garden tour on Tuesday, July 16.
The tour is being held at Pauline Grenier’s home on 18 Verrill Road in Minot, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The tour includes a picnic lunch. Participants are asked to bring their own food for the picnic. Dessert and beverage will be provided.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Dragonflies dance above the water
-
Community
Minot hosting garden tour Tuesday afternoon
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Michael L. Hemond
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Therese G. Bourgoin
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Donald L. Copp