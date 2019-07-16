LEWISTON – Michael L. Hemond died after a long and courageous battle with cancer on July 11, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by family.

Mike was born in Lewiston on Sept. 10, 1962, the son of John P. and Priscilla A. (Fournier) Hemond. He was a graduate of Edward Little High School.

Mike was the owner/operator of Michael Hemond Construction & Excavation.

On April 8, 1989, Mike married his wife, Tracy, and made their home in Minot where they raised two children.

Mike enjoyed spending time in his garage working on equipment or building dump trucks; spending time with his sons and cruising with his wife and friends, but always made time to help those around him. In his son’s words, “He was the best man I’ve ever known”.

Mike was predeceased by his parents.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Tracy (Allaire) Hemond, are his sons, Travis Hemond of Minot and Nicholas Hemond of Minot; three brothers, John Hemond and wife, Irene from Minot; Peter Hemond and wife, Lisa of Minot; James Hemond and wife, Beverly of Minot, three sisters, Diane Demers and husband, Maurice of Minot, Pauline Grenier and husband, Lucien of Minot, Roseanne Campbell and husband, Ron of Minot; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local ASPCA or cancer research for sarcomas.

