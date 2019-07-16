AUBURN – Therese G. Bourgoin, 85, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Clover Manor. She was born on March 30, 1934 in Lisbon to Alphonse and Gloria (Simoneau) Nadeau.

Therese worked for many years as a hand stitcher at several local shoe shops.

Survivors include a son, Roger and wife, Susan Bourgoin of Greene, two daughters, Diane Bourgoin of Bradenton Fla., Denise Caron of Bradenton Fla.; seven grandchildren, Brian, Nicholas, Daniel, Jason, Jamie, Tyler, and Kyle; and three great-grandchildren, Bailey, Bella, and Brody; three brothers, Maurice and wife, Claudette Nadeau of Monmouth, Raymond and wife, Anita of Sabattus, Gerald and wife, Linda of Sabattus, four sisters, Claudette Vaillancourt of Lewiston, Lorraine Fournier of Lewiston, Jacqueline Demers of Auburn, and Marianne and husband, Richard Bergeron of Lewiston.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by four sisters, Sylvia Morin, Anita Bedard, Doris Thibodeau and Madeline Theriault.

Therese’s family would like to thank the Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice staff, especially Margaret. They would also like to thank the staff at Clover Manor, especially Donna and Rachel of Carlow Place for the wonderful care they provided to Therese.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, from 9-11 a.m., with a liturgy of the word to follow. Entombment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences, video and donations can be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

