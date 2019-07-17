LIVERMORE — Clifford and Marion Tenney went strawberry picking while their daughter Leda Shovelton and her husband Larry were visiting from South Carolina.

When Clifford learned the Shoveltons planned to visit Stevenson’s Strawberry Farm to pick berries, he insisted on going with them to show them how it should be done.

Leda said, “The people at Stevenson’s were very accommodating and provided us a beautiful section in which to pick, declaring my dad was their oldest picker. They thanked him for his service as he was proudly wearing his WWII cap.”

