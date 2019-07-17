PARIS — An Auburn man remained in jail Wednesday on a charge of having sex with an intoxicated, unconscious 14-year-old girl at the Oxford town beach early Monday morning.

Treven Nay, 19, of 50 Nickerson Ave. was being held at the Oxford County Jail in Paris on a felony charge of gross sexual assault.

Nay admitted during a police interview that he had intercourse with an intoxicated and unconscious 14-year-old girl at Pismo Beach on Thompson Lake about 1 a.m. Monday, according to an arrest report prepared by Capt. Rickie Jack of the Oxford Police Department.

On Wednesday, Nay appeared via teleconference before Judge Nancy Carlson at Rumford District Court. Bail was set at $1,000 cash or a supervised release agreement. Conditions of release include no contact with the girl and no possession of alcohol or illegal drugs.

Nay, who Jack described as a general laborer, was returned to jail after the teleconference.

