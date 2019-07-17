EAST DIXFIELD — A rummage sale will be held Friday, July 19, at the Mystic Valley Grange, Route 17, East Dixfield, next to the East Dixfield Firehouse. The sale will benefit community service projects of the grange.

Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m.

Those who have an interest in Avon bottles should call Nancy, 207-623-0395. For more information, call Hazel, 207-645-2423.

—

FAYETTE — The annual Fayette Fire Auxiliary Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Fayette Central School.

There will be pies, breads, baked beans, cookies and more, and will also be selling their RADA products.

For more information, call Elaine Wilcox 207-685-3886.

