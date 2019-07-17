JAY — Joel Pike has been approved to serve on the Maine School of Science and Mathematics Board of Trustees.
Pike was nominated for the position by Governor Janet Mills. The nomination was then approved by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs and confirmed by the Senate. The board is comprised of 17 voting members and 2 non-voting members. In nominating individuals to the board, the Governor must give proper consideration to achieving statewide geographical representation and gender equity. Trustees may be reappointed at the completion of their four–year term.
Pike has served as a member of the Finance & Facilities Committee, a subcommittee of the Board of Trustees, since 2017. Pike and his wife Kathleen organized the Northern Maine FIRST LEGO League qualifier held at MSSM last fall.
The MSSM was established in 1993 as a public residential magnet school to provide high-achieving high school students with a challenging educational experience. Since 1995, MSSM’s students have achieved remarkable academic results. MSSM has developed a very popular summer camp for middle school studnets which excites and engages them in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. MSSM has been at the forefront of efforts to break down gender barriers in STEM education.
