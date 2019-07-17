JAY — Joel Pike has been approved to serve on the Maine School of Science and Mathematics Board of Trustees.

Pike was nominated for the position by Governor Janet Mills. The nomination was then approved by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs and confirmed by the Senate. The board is comprised of 17 voting members and 2 non-voting members. In nominating individuals to the board, the Governor must give proper consideration to achieving statewide geographical representation and gender equity. Trustees may be reappointed at the completion of their four–year term.

Pike has served as a member of the Finance & Facilities Committee, a subcommittee of the Board of Trustees, since 2017. Pike and his wife Kathleen organized the Northern Maine FIRST LEGO League qualifier held at MSSM last fall.

The MSSM was established in 1993 as a public residential magnet school to provide high-achieving high school students with a challenging educational experience. Since 1995, MSSM’s students have achieved remarkable academic results. MSSM has developed a very popular summer camp for middle school studnets which excites and engages them in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. MSSM has been at the forefront of efforts to break down gender barriers in STEM education.

US News and World Report recently ranked MSSM as the second highest public high school in the country. MSSM is the top ranked high school in the state of Maine and is the second magnet school in the country.

Joel Pike is the Energy Manager at Verso Company’s Androscoggin Mill in Jay. He serves on the Regional School Unit 73 board, is heavily involved as a volunteer with both FIRST LEGO League Robotics and FIRST Robotics Competition teams in both RSU 73 and RSU 9 as well as with LEGO League at the state level.

Pike is the father of five children, one of whom is an MSSM alum (Rachel – now a junior aerospace engineering major at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, FL). His son Chandler will be starting his second year at MSSM in mid-August.

