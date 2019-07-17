Martindale

Sunday, July 14 individual point quota results: 1. Nate Gould +12 1. Brian Bilodeau +12 3. Jace Pearson +9 4. Chris Carrier +8 5. Matt Carroll +7 6. Ethan Guerette +6 6. Rocky Myers +6; Skins: Gross — Paul Robinson No. 3, Chris Carrier No. 4, Dave Luce No. 5; Net — Tim Fitzgerald No. 9, Dave Luce No. 13, Matt Carroll No. 14, Kelly Cates No. 15.

July 12-13 Member/Guest Best two of four (gross and net) results: Gross — 1. Andrew Slattery/Craig Chapman/Curt Jordan/Joe Walp -24 2. Brian Bilodeau/Dave Bilodeau/Phil Bilodeau/Nate Gould -15 3. Jace Pearson/Todd Wilcoxson/Randell Doucette/Anthony Daubney -6 4. Matt New/Dave Busch/Jamie Grattelo/Moe Morin -2; Net — 1. CJ Bergeron/Ben Randall/Nate Bergeron/Richard Paradis -40 2. Brad Myers/Ian Ryan/Kyle Bourassa/Kaleb Bourassa -39 2. Jason Ward/Johnny Grant/Jon Mercier/Mike Fortin -39 4. Steve Shugars/Mike McNulty/Scott Nevers/Rick Siedler -38; Saturday, July 13 results: Pins: No. 4 — Mike Labbe 1’11” No. 9 — Craig Chapman 6’10” No. 11 — Jon Grant 12’10” No. 17 — Jarod Richard 6′; Drives: Men: Green Tees — Ethan Guerette; White Tees — Reggie Pratt; Women — Donna Labonte; Skins: Gross — Anita Zidow No. 2, Brad Myers No. 3; Net — Jamie Grattelo No. 1, John Pratt No. 4, Ben Randall No. 6, Robert Houp No. 11, Steve Shugars No. 14; Friday July 12 results: Pins: No. 4 — Dan Labonte 2’9″ No. 9 — Aaron Muse 3’8″ No. 11 — Glenn Tracey 3’11” No. 17 — Ethan Guerette 12″; Drives: Men: Green Tees — Kyle Bourassa; White Tees — Chip Morrison; Women — Tammy Paradis; Skins: Gross — Kyle Vincent No. 3, Joe Walp No. 13, Andrew Slattery No. 18; Net — Wayne Booth No. 2, Dan Labonte No. 4, Joe Drew No. 9 Matt Manson No. 11.

Norway

Darian Keaten aced the sixth hole using a 6-iron on Sunday, July 14.

Poland Spring

Saturday, July 13 sweeps results: Gross — 1. Rafael Barajas 76 1. Gordan Ross 76 3. Tom Leblond 77 3. Larry Ross 77 5. Mark Laliberte 79; Net — 1. Al Doughty 67 1. Gordon Ross 67 3. Steve Noble 68 3. Tom Thompson 68 5. Tom Leblond 69 5. Rick Meagher 69 5. Gordon Smith 69; Pins: No. 6 — Ken Luce 9’8″ No. 8 — Mark Laliberte 26’6″ No. 13 — Peter Godin; Skins: Gross — Tom Leblond No. 1, Jack Conway No. 7, Ken Luce No. 9, Gary Fecteau No. 10, Topper West No. 18 Net — Al Doughty No. 2, Jack Conway No. 7, Ken Luce No. 9, Lisa Liberte No. 11, Mike Routhier No. 12, Steven Roy No. 17, Topper West No. 18.

Springbrook

Drew Mertzel of Winthrop, won the Springbrook Golf Club Junior Club Championship shooting a 41 on Saturday July 13.

Monday, July 15 AB Mixed best ball results: Gross — Deb Murphy/Ken Carver 34; Net — 1. Ray Roy/Michelle Bellemare 28.5 1. Claire Carpentier/Rich Howard 28.5; Pins: No. 2 — Ray Roy 9’8″ No. 8 — Bill Crane 22’9″.

Sunday, July 14 results: Gross — 1. Brad Pattershall/Tom Tiner/Truman Libby/Mark Susi 139; Net — 1. Ron Leeman/Brandon Marcotte/Fred Warner/Matt Beckim 2. Steve Bode/Jim Murphy/Ralph Webster/Rich Douglass 113 2. Ken Carver/Brian Henderson/Bud Murphy/Joe Mertzel 113; Pins: No. 2 — Truman Libby 4’6″ No. 8 — Claire Carpentier 4’8″ No. 13 — Rick St Laurent 28’4″ No. 15 — Dave Cowan 9’1″Skins: Gross — Matt Beckim No. 1, Fred Warner No. 6 and No. 17, Ken Carver No. 10, Brandon Marcotte No. 12, Ray Roy No. 16; Net — Matt Beckim No. 1 Steve Bodge No. 3 and No. 17, Bud Murphy No. 5, Fred Warner No. 6, Rich Howard No. 7, Tom Tiner No. 8, Brandon Marcotte No. 12, Ray Roy No. 16.

Saturday, July 13 Shamble results: Gross — Claire Carpentier/Bill Crane/Ray Roy/Brandon Marcotte 63; Net — Rita Howard/Rich Howard/Matt Howard/Truman Libby 49; Pins: No. 2 — Jill Longstaff 6’2″ No. 8 — Truman Libby 23’6″ No. 15 — Joe Mertzel 6’10”; Skins: Gross — Rick Shea No. 2, Brandon Marcotte No. 3 No. 9, No. 12 and No. 18, Fred Warner No. 6, Truman Libby No. 8, Matt Howard No. 14, Linda Mynahan No. 15; Net — Ray Fletcher No. 5, Bill Crane No. 7, Brandon Marcotte No. 12, Matt Howard No. 14, Linda Mynahan No. 15, Rick Shea No. 16, Ron Leeman No. 17.

Turner Highlands

Senior League results: 1. Stan Timberlake/Duane Nichols +14 2. Bill Timberlake/George Dragonetti +5 2. Bob Fitzgerald/Charles Riekert +6 Pins: No. 3 (second shot) — Peter Emery 15’5″ No. 10 — Mike Timberlake 14′.

Couples League results: 1. Brody Hathorne/Ruby Haylock 32 2. Heidi Haylock/Harry Haylock 32 3. Doug Merrill/Prudence Hornberger 35 Net — 1. Ike Goodwin/Jodi Goodwin 23 2. Eric Dutil/Nicki Dutil 23 3. Marke Wilcox/Nicole Stephenson 25; Pins: No. 8 — Harry Haylock 17’8″

Three Person Blind Draw results: 1. Bob Spencer/Stan Timberlake/Tom Mawhinney -16 2. Ken Shaw/Ike Goodwin/Dave Iannotti -14 2. Greg Bubier/Stan Camic/Ron Blake -14.

