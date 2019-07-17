LEWISTON — Two men doused flames with a garden hose Wednesday night after a shed caught fire on Howe Street.

The shed, attached to the rear of a three-story apartment house at 120 Howe St., was reported to be fully ablaze at about 8:30 p.m.

One woman said she was in the yard playing with her daughter when she smelled smoke coming from the house next door.

“We could smell the smoke, but we didn’t know what it was,” the woman said.

When she and her daughter went to investigate, they discovered flames shooting from the shed roof. That was when two men who live either in or near the building grabbed a garden hose and sprayed the flames.

The fire was out quickly. No one was hurt.

Fire crews put out hot spots in the shed roof and called for a fire prevention officer to begin investigating the cause. It was still being investigated later Wednesday night.

Just minutes after firefighters arrived at the scene, a light rain turned into a heavy downpour that lasted about 10 minutes.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: