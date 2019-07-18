STONEHAM — Maine author and Pulitzer Prize Winner Elizabeth Strout will headline a fundraiser at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, ME on Friday, August 9, 2019. The third annual Evening with Maine Authors will include a buffet dinner, author readings, book signings, and a silent auction to support youth development at Camp Susan Curtis, a program of the Susan L. Curtis Foundation. Located in Stoneham, Camp Susan Curtis offers economically disadvantaged Maine youth a safe, supportive environment in which to discover their interests and abilities and develop important life skills.

Ms. Strout will read from a new novel to be released in October. The new work,Olive, Again, is a sequel to Olive Kitteridge which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2009. Host Caitlin Shetterly, author of best-selling Fault Lines: Stories of Divorce and other books will interview Elizabeth after the reading and moderate a question and answer session.

Silent auction highlights include luxury hotel accommodations in Reykjavik, Boston, and Bermuda; dinner at favorite local restaurants; golf packages at area courses plus works by Maine artists and artisans. Complimentary beverages and appetizers will be served during the silent auction to be followed by a gourmet buffet dinner.

This summer, which marks the Camp’s 45th season, nearly 500 boys and girls (ages 8 to 18) from around the State will learn and practice stewardship, service, and team-building through a mix of traditional and non-traditional camp activities, including a ropes course and climbing tower and literacy activities such as Mad Libs, poetry writing, storytelling, and read alongs. Notably, 100% of campers who complete leadership development, a program that prepares 10th-12th graders to transition into a staff role and gain valuable workforce development skills, graduate from high school.

“At the Susan L. Curtis Foundation it is our strong belief that the future of every Maine child has value and promise,” says Kathryn Pierce, executive director of the Susan L. Curtis Foundation. “We know that access to opportunity and positive adult role models are powerful forces in enabling children to realize their value and promise. This is what we do at Camp Susan Curtis – we unlock the potential of Maine children with few economic resources – and the support that Evening with Maine Authors provides is critical in helping us do this.”

An Evening with Maine Authors III — silent auction, buffet dinner, select readings, and book signing, including Maine author and Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout – will be held at The Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine on Friday, August 9, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at: www,maineauthors3.eventbrite.com or in person at Bridgton Books, Spice and Grain in Fryeburg, and Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell. No tickets will be available at the door.

