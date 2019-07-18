PARIS — Ripley & Fletcher Ford of 80 Main Street, Paris is sponsoring a Ford Drive 4UR Community fundraiser for the Deering Memorial Community Center of Paris. Ford will donate $20 to the Community Center for each person who tests drives a vehicle between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the dealership.

Participants are asked to complete two surveys and test drive a car for 7 to 10 minutes. The money raised will help support the Deering Memorial Community Center’s roof drive and operating costs. The Deering Memorial Community Center, which provides free or low-cost space for civic, nonprofit, and

personal events, must raise $8,000 per year to cover the historic building’s operating costs.

The Center is also presently raising money to repair and enhance its roof so the entire building is available year-round. For more information, please call 743-6994 or email [email protected] The Ford Drive 4UR Community fundraisers have raised $40 million nationwide so far.

