Korean War Veteran Robert Robichaud, a Maine Veterans’ Home South Paris resident, was chosen by Honor Flight Maine to be flown to Washington, D.C., to visit the nation’s war memorials. He had what he called an “amazing time” with his son, Michael Robichaud, pictured here. Maine Veterans’ Homes, a nonprofit organization, funds Honor Flight Maine trips for its veterans. To make a donation to the organization, visit https://mainevets.org/donate-to-maine-veterans-homes-2/ or call the development office at 1-800-278-9494. (Courtesy photo)