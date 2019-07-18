NORWAY — Performances on Thursday evenings throughout the summer sponsored by Oxford Federal Credit Union. Once again, Thursday evenings in the summer will find a wide variety of performers featured at Longley Square in Norway. This year’s lineup includes:

Simon Quist, singer/songwriter.

Slims Got the Blues, jug blues band,

Steve Corning, juggling/magic,

The Jack Gentempo, variety show,

Portland Swing Project, instruction/dance,

Christie Ray Duo, acoustic,

OHMPAA, cabaret improv,

“So You Think You Can Bob” Bob Dylan impersonation contest

Each Thursday show will begin with a community hoop jam starting at 5 p.m. Hula Hoops and other flow art instruments will be provided. Featured performers will begin a one-hour show promptly at 6 p.m.

