STATE — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Annual Lifetime Outdoor Achievement Award. This award, which is presented by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, honors individuals who are dedicated to the stewardship and wise use of our natural resources, and who have been or are active in Maine’s rich outdoor traditions.

To be eligible, nominees must have hunted, trapped and fished in Maine for a combined total of 40 years. For example, to meet that requirement an individual may have fished for 20 years, trapped for 10 years and hunted for 10 years; or could have fished for 30 years and hunted for 10 years. Ideal candidates would also be active in mentoring, teaching, or instructing outdoor activities.

The winners will be honored at the annual Sportsmans Alliance of Maine annual banquet in Augusta in September. Last years award winners, Dana Johnson from Wells, Maine and Roger Milligan from Princeton, Maine were recognized by Commissioner Chandler Woodcock.

Nominations should include the nominees name, address, phone number, photograph and a few paragraphs about the individual, their experience in the Maine outdoors, and an explanation of why they are a deserving candidate. Please keep in mind that we do not know these candidates so it is important that you tell us about the nominee with a few paragraphs. The nominators contact information should also be included.

Nominations, which are due by 5 p.m. on August 9, 2019 can be sent by email to Emily MacCabe at [email protected] or by mail to 284 State St, SHS 41, Augusta, Maine 04333. Nomination forms can be downloaded at mefishwildlife.com

The recipient(s) of this 5th annual Lifetime Outdoor Achievement Award will be selected by a committee of individuals from the Department and will be recognized at the Sportsmans Alliance of Maine banquet in September.

