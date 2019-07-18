AUBURN — Two students in the Building Construction Technology (BCT) program at Central Maine Community College, Audra Ziobro and Chandler Ellis, were awarded scholarships recently from the Maine Chapter of the American Society of Professional Estimators (ASPE).

A resident of Arrowsic, Ziobro is an honors student in the BCT program job site track and works for Blaiklock Carpentry in Woolwich. Ellis lives in Vienna and has earned highest honors (president’s honors) in the BCT program. He works for Maine Masonry in Scarborough.

The ASPE organization serves construction estimators by providing education, fellowship and opportunity for professional development. The Maine chapter encourages a wide range of activities that provide learning experiences for estimators at all experience levels.

The BCT program at CMCC prepares students for successful employment in construction-related fields. Through a combination of classroom study, mock-ups and live projects, students obtain hands-on experience and become broadly familiar with methods, standards and codes commonly associated with the construction industry. The job site track provides students with alternating on-campus training with paid, on-the-job experience.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: