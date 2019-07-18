King representative to have office hours

WILTON — The staff for U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, will hold constituent outreach hours at the Wilton Town Office, 158 Weld Road, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

No appointment is necessary. All conversations are confidential.

For more information, call the Augusta office: 207-622-8292. Questions may be directed to Andrea Quaid, [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: