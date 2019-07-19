Champlain

BURLINGTON, VT — Charles Pye of Dallas Plantation, ME, has been named to the Champlain College President’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester. Pye is majoring in Business Management.

Ian Burke of Farmington, and Hattie Rosenberg of Kingfield have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Spring 2019 semester.

Saint Anselm

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2018-2019 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.2 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.

Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that Amelie Crowe, an English major in the class of 2022 from Farmington, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

A total of 706 students representing 23 states and 3 countries were named to the list.

St. Lawrence

CANTON, NY — Samuel J. McMillan of Rangeley has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2019 semester.

McMillan is a member of the Class of 2021 and is majoring in economics. McMillan attended Gould Academy.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Wheaton

ORTON, MA — Bailey DeBiase, a resident of Carrabassett Valley (04947) has been honored with placement on the Dean’s List at Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, for the spring 2019 semester. A member of Wheaton’s Class of 2020, DeBiase is the student of John and Andrea Debiase.

Students who are named to the Dean’s List receive the honor by earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.50 or higher.

Colby

WATERVILLE — Grace L. Andrews of Farmington was recently named to the highly selective Dean’s List at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. Andrews is one of 443 Colby students-or 23 percent of the qualified student body-to have earned a spot on the Dean’s List last semester.

Andrews, a member of the Class of 2021, attended Mount Blue High School and is the daughter of James and Claire Andrews of Farmington, Maine. Andrews earned a semester grade point average of 3.78 or higher this spring to be included on Colby’s Dean’s List.

