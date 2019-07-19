ANDOVER — The sixth season of the Andover Summer Concert Series is in full swing with guitarist Tim Dion next up with country and jazz tunes at 6 p.m. Friday, July 26.

“He is so polished — what a treat,” said series organizer Pete Coolidge.

“The concerts have been fairly well-attended; so far we’ve had them all outside,” he said. “We’re fortunate to have the Congregational Church next door on standby” in case of inclement weather.

Coolidge and his wife, Wanda, got the concert series started six years ago, in part, because they felt there was “disharmony” in town following its withdrawal from SAD 44 in 2014.

“It’s nice to see two people on the opposite sides of the fence talking about something other than (arguing),” he said.

Coolidge doesn’t just organize the series, he plays guitar and sings with the Acoustipalians, a local band that will perform in the last concert of the season on Aug. 23.

“We’ve been playing together for years. My best friend (Steve Simmons) and I have been playing together for 40 years, since 1977 when I got out of the service,” Coolidge said. Brothers Tim and Mike Gallant, and John Emery round out the local band members.

The World Famous Grassholes, a Maine-based bluegrass band, will perform Aug. 9.

The free concerts are held every other Friday but donations are accepted. They are held on the Common at Routes 5 and 120, rain or shine.

[email protected]

« Previous

filed under: