WINDHAM (WGME) — A Rumford man was in critical condition after an early-morning accident Saturday in Windham after police say he was struck by a car while he was in the roadway.

Windham Police said Erik Matthews, 32, was struck around 3:50 a.m. Saturday on Route 302 in the area of 533 Roosevelt Trail.

Police said a car driven by Demetrio Lenoardo, 46, of Methuen, Mass. was going east on Route 302 when Matthews was struck while in the roadway.

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police said Matthews remains in critical condition.

While the investigation into the accident continues, polices said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

No charges are pending at this time.

« Previous

filed under: