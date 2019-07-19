After much deliberation and important input from my family and friends, I have decided not to run for re-election to represent Ward 1 on the Lewiston City Council. I feel fortunate to have been twice elected to serve the people of my ward. I have worked hard to find common ground, even with those I disagree with.

My decision was made easier by someone whom I admire, Safiya Khalid, stepping up to run.

I believe Lewiston needs younger, more diverse representation that better reflects the community. Elected officials should represent all of us, young and old, regardless of race, class, ethnic background or religion. When we do, we can better work together and be an important model for the rest of the community.

I enthusiastically endorse Safiya Khalid to become the next city councilor for Ward 1 and encourage others to support her in the upcoming November election.

Jim Lysen, Lewiston

