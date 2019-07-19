RUMFORD – Mr. William J. “Bill” Theriault, 72, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn. He resided on the Beliveau Road in Rumford.Born in Rumford on Nov. 8, 1946, he was a son of Noel and Geneva (Kaulback) Theriault. He was a 1965 graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Bill worked as a night auditor for the Bethel Inn. Bill was a member and president of the Rumford Rider ATV Club; he was an avid sports fan, especially the Boston Celtics. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.He was married in East Hartford, Conn. on Dec. 7, 1968 to Mary Lou Vanderhoff, who survives of Rumford.Other survivors include a daughter, Shelly Theriault of Rumford, two sons, Scott and his wife, Nancy of Strong and Jason and his companion, Stacy Fortin of Rumford; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; four brothers, Ronald and his wife, Bev of Wisconsin, James and his wife, Mary Ellen of Rumford, Frank and his wife, Robyn of Wisconsin and Kenneth and his companion, Grace Fendlay of Maryland. He was predeceased by a son, Joel; and two brothers, George and Richard. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Parish of The Holy Savior St. Athanasius St. John Church in Rumford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Rumford. Friends and family are invited to call at the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St., Rumford on Monday, July 22 from 4-7 p.m. Those who desire may contribute to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240 in his memory

