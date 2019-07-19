Just imagine the potential flavors: Tom Brady Vanilla Goatsmilk (no strawberries, please). Julian Edelman Moose Tracks (it moves faster than you’d expect, and leaves your hunger in the dust). Or how about Super Bowl Sundae (maybe made with six ingredients)?

Maine-based Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream announced Friday that it is now the “official” ice cream of the New England Patriots and that the company is already working on a special flavor honoring the six-time Super Bowl champions. The new flavor will be revealed during the upcoming football season and will be sold at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as well as on grocery shelves and at ice cream stands all around New England.

Gifford’s has been the official ice cream of the Boston Bruins since 2016 and created Power Play Fudge, one it its top three bestselling flavors, in honor of the hockey team. The company’s contract with the Patriots is for five years.

Friendly’s was the previous official Patriots ice cream, signing on with the team in 2014. Jeremie Smith, manager of business development and external affairs at Kraft Sports + Entertainment in Foxborough said he does not disclose specifics of partnership agreements, but when the relationship with Friendly’s concluded he was “thrilled to be able to fill that position with another iconic New England brand in Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream. We can’t wait to see, and more importantly taste, the Patriots-themed ice cream Gifford’s is planning to unveil at Gillette Stadium in August.”

Gifford’s, based in Skowhegan, is a family-owned company that sells ice cream from Maine to North Carolina and as far west as Illinois. It operates five ice cream stands throughout the state.

