For defending Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model national champion Derek Griffith it’s now three wins in three different months in three different states.

The Hudson, New Hampshire native nailed down a victory in his home state on Saturday in a 150-lap PASS North feature at White Mountain Motorsports Park.

Griffith previously had wins at Vermont’s Thunder Road in May and at Speedway 95 in Hermon, Maine in June.

The victor first had to pass a couple other in-staters. He started in 13th, a row behind defending North champion DJ Shaw (Center Conway, NH), and eventually got his way around fellow Hudson native Joey Polewarczyk Jr. for the lead midway through the race.

But it was Jay, Maine resident Dillon Moltz who took runner-up honors behind Griffith. Shaw rounded out the podium in third and Polewarczyk faded to fourth.

Veteran Ben Rowe made his way up to a fifth-place finish after passing plenty of cars in between pit stops.

Derek Ramstrom (ninth-place finish) and Travis Benjamin (14th) also took turns in the lead at various points in the race.

The PASS North SLMs will be back in action on Tuesday, July 30 for a 200-lap “Road to the Oxford 250” race at Star Speedway in Epping, New Hampshire.

Repeat winners at Wiscasset

Three of the four Group 2 divisions that competed at Wiscasset Speedway on Saturday night saw repeat winners from this season.

In the 40-lap Late Model Sportsman feature, Logan Melcher ran away with his second victory of the year, beating the rest of the field by nearly four seconds. Chris Thorne and Andrew McLaughlin finished just inside that differential, but there close battle for second was nowhere near Melcher. Will Collins and James Barker completed the top five.

Zachary Emerson also took his second checkered flag of the season, and kept his points lead in the Strictly Streets division, edging Brett Osmond by a half-second in the 25-lap race. It was Osmond’s best career finish, and he finished just ahead of Kimberly Knight, who rounded out the podium. Johnathan Emerson was fourth, Brad Erskine fifth, but three laps down.

Adam Chadbourne locked down his third Modifieds win of the campaign by beating Brian Treadwell by two seconds and the rest of the field by a lot more in the 25-lap tilt. Treadwell’s runner-up finish was his best career showing. Nick Reno and Wayne Allard were third and fourth, but well behind. Richard Jordan’s fifth-place showing was two laps behind.

Trask was the only first-time winner of the night, and his victory in the 25-lap Outlaw Mini race was the first of his career. Brady Romano was within 0.6 seconds for second place, but Leo Hatch was more than two seconds back and Scott Perkins and Jimmy Childs were both off the lead lap.

