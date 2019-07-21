LEEDS – Laurie A. Gagne, 39, of Leeds, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 unexpectedly in her home with her daughter at her hand-side. She was born in Fort Carson, Colo., on Aug. 31, 1979, the daughter of Marcel and Louise (Metayer) Gagne. Growing up she was a lifetime Girl Scout. In high school she played in concert and marching band. After graduation she started college studying computer science, she graduated from CMCC. Before moving into their home in Leeds, she lived in Lewiston with her parents and only daughter, Alley. They did many things together: they went mudding and camping with friends, blasted music, went “jeeping” as Laurie called it, went on bowling tournaments through Alleys high school years and beach trips as well. Laurie loved to dye her and Alleys hair in her free time, draw and design suns, moons and stars and go fishing and boating with friends. Laurie was a member of the Eagles club in Lewiston where she spent her down time. Laurie loved working with people at her job and outside of her job and she loved being out in nature. Survivors include her daughter Alexandrah “Alley” Gagne-Robertson, her parents; sister, Lucy (Gagne) Clark, nephew Jacob and niece, Sarah, aunts, uncles, cousins, so many friends, also Laurie and Alleys cats, Downey and Wolverine. Predeceased include: Laurie’s maternal grandparents; Leo and Lauretta Metayer; paternal parents, Dominique and Antoinette Gagne, Uncle Gerry Metayer, Aunts Connie Leeman and Pricilla Gagne, nephew Derek Bartlett and Laurie’s first cat, Meeko.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday July 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4023.

Donations in Laurie’s memory may be made to

Alley’s College Fund

account 700080723971

C/O Maine Family

Credit Union

555 Sabattus St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

