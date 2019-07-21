AUBURN – Ronald E. “Red” Deane Sr., 83, of Jay, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 31, 1935 in Jay, the son of Milton Deane and Louise (Tweedie) Deane.

Ron was a 1955 graduate of Jay High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1956-1958. On Jan. 27, 1956 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, he married Sally Beaulieu. They built their home and raised their family in Jay. He worked for International Paper Company at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay for 38 years, retiring in 1992. He had owned and operated Jay Lumber in the 70s. He was dedicated to his community, having served on the Jay High School Building Committee, Jay Budget Committee, and a trustee for the Jay Water District for several years. Ron also served as president, vice president, and treasurer through the years for the International Union OPIEU Local 442 at International Paper Company at the Androscoggin Mill.

His hobby was carving decoys and won several ribbons at the sportsman shows. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at their camp in northern Maine, and wintering with his wife, Sally at their condo in Perdido Key, Fla. Ronald was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was very proud of his family.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sally Deane of Jay; his sons, Ronald Deane Jr. and wife, Laurie of Jay and Steven Deane of Canton, his daughters, Katherine Legere and husband, Michael of Orrington and Susan Butler and husband, Jerry of Townsend, Ga.; grandchildren, Eric Deane and wife, Jennifer of Scarborough, Janna Gregoire and husband, Jason of Oregon, Alisa Deane of Littleton, Colo., Kristen Carroll and husband, Stephen of Collegeville, Pa., Deborah Beaulieu and husband, Ben of Winterport, Jason Legere of Standish, Lauren Perkins and husband, Sam of Dallas; great-grandchildren, Owen Swazey, Stephen and Sophia Carroll, Cameron and Maya Deane, and Madeleine, Emden and Lillian Gregoire; his brothers, Lester Deane and wife, Jill of Jay, James Deane of Holden, Mass. and Sterling Deane and wife, Linda of Livermore; sister-in-law, Kay Beaulieu of Randolph; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother-in-law, Harry Beaulieu Jr., his brother, Louis Deane, sister, Sylvia Ridley, brother-in-law, Stephen Ridley, and sister-in-law, Diane Deane. Messages of condolences may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services with full military honors will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 9 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., prior to the funeral service. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

if desired contributions may be made to

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

or

Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Bank

P.O. Box 314

Livermore Falls, ME 04254

