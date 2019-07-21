Hundreds of runners cross the start line during Sunday’s Emily’s Run at Edward Little High School in Auburn. Emily Fletcher grew up in Auburn and attended Edward Little High School. She was a standout runner in cross-country and track. In December 2004, at age 21, Emily was killed in a car accident. In her memory and spirit, the Emily Fletcher Memorial 5K, known as Emily’s Run, was established to celebrate her life and to raise raise funds for two college scholarships in her name and donations to the Auburn Public Library, the Auburn Nordic Ski Association, the Stanton Bird Club and the Androscoggin Land Trust. It is the middle race in the three-race Triple Crown Series that concludes with the LA Bridge Run on Aug. 25. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal