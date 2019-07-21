INDUSTRY — Sparrow’s Nest Theatre will hold open auditions for the Tony Award winning musical, “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, in Nordica Auditorium, University of Maine Farmington campus, second floor, Merrill Hall, as well as at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28, at Sparrows Nest Theatre, 1114 West Mills Road.

Music and lyrics are by William Finn, book by Rachel Shenkin and conceived by Rebecca Fildman, with additional material by Jay Reiss. The play is being directed by Gavin Pickering and Mary Ellms.

The production will be staged Oct. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27.

There are several leading roles for both male and females, as well as possible smaller ensemble roles. Prepare to sing up to 16 bars of a song and provide sheet music for the selection. Performing a song a cappella is also acceptable. Auditioners will be asked to learn and perform part of a song from the production.

As there are mature themes, those above age 13 are welcome to audition. The show is a comedy about awkward kids in a spelling bee, so singing ability is not as important as a willingness to have fun and be silly.

Email [email protected] or [email protected] for more information.

