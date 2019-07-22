LEWISTON — A vehicle crashed through a Lewiston convenience store Sunday night after the driver lost control, according to Lewiston Police.

On Monday, Lt. David St. Pierre said the accident was reported at 7:21 p.m. Sunday at Roopers on Sabattus Street.

He said the driver of the car lost control while trying to get out of the way of an ambulance that was traveling to a call. After losing control, the car ended up crashing through an outer wall of the building, landing inside the store.

The driver was identified as Aldair Fernando Mendes, 24, of San Antonio, Texas. He was driving a green 2000 Ford Explorer, registered in Maine.

St. Pierre said there was major structural damage to the building, but the investigating officer had not yet detailed the cost of that damage. A code enforcement official was called the scene to evaluate the integrity of the building and the store was closed for the night.

A passenger in the car had to be treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to Lewiston Police, but was not transported to a hospital. No one inside the store was injured.

WGME contributed to this report. The story will be updated.

