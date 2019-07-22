FARMINGTON — A Veteran’s Car Wash will be held, Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m, – 2 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday at the same time. The car wash is being hosted by American Legion Post 28 in Farmington. Car wash will be located at 140 Farmington Falls Road, at Pro-Service garage, across from Wiles Funeral Home. Donations will be gratefully accepted and any money raised supports local veterans services. Contact Ron Smith at 778-4058 for more information.

